Owusu-Koramoah said that he will undergo an MRI Friday on his injured groin, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It was initially reported that Owusu-Koramoah was forced to exit with a quadriceps injury during Thursday's 29-17 win against Pittsburgh, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame that he was actually dealing with a groin issue. The second-year linebacker recorded 76 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended over 14 appearances last season, and the results of Friday's MRI should provide more clarity on his status heading into Week 4.