Hunt, who returned to Sunday's game after being evaluated for a head injury, finished with four carries for 13 yards and caught three of four targets for 15 yards in a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 18.

In terms of combined yards, the 28 were Hunt's most since Week 13. Coming off a three-touch, minus-1 yard performance in Week 17, it seems Hunt was given a chance to showcase his wares in advance of the free-agent market this offseason. The year began as an effort to make Hunt and Nick Chubb work as a tandem backfield, but the plan devolved as Cleveland's season went sideways. A healthy Chubb was expected to cap Hunt's opportunities, but the Deshaun Watson-less Browns fell into a funk, and the Ohio native saw his touches diminish over the second half of the season. Hunt averaged 12 touches per contest over the first eight weeks but dropped to seven over the final nine games. The six-year veteran enters free agency this offseason, and there's a strong chance Hunt hits the open market beginning March 15 at 4:00 PM.