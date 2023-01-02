Hunt had two carries for zero yards and caught is only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders in Week 17.

This was a season-low in touches and yards for Hunt, who played 18 snaps for a 32-percent share in what could have been his penultimate game in a Browns uniform. His contract is up after this season, and the organization appears to have shifted to the future after it was eliminated from the postseason in Week 16. Rookie running back Jerome Ford was given a season-high seven snaps and had five carries for nine yards.