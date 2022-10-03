Conner carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers.

His scrimmage yards total was modest, but it was a season high for Conner. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams combined for 55 rushing yards on only nine carries, however, so while Conner remains the lead back for Arizona, his inefficiency could begin to cost him touches heading into a Week 5 matchup with the undefeated Eagles.