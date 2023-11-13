Murray completed 19 of 32 passes for 249 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and also had six carries for 33 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 25-23 win against the Falcons.

In his first game action in exactly 11 months, Murray looked like his normal dynamic self, especially on back-to-back scrambles late in the first half that culminated with a six-yard TD run. He also displayed an impressive rapport with second-year tight end Trey McBride, who hauled in eight of nine targets for 131 yards. Now that he's proved the health of his right knee following last season's ACL tear, Murray will set his sights on next Sunday's road matchup with a Texans defense that has given up the eighth-highest yards per attempt (7.5) to opposing quarterbacks in the current campaign.