Moore (knee), who's is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moore was sidelined for the first three games of the campaign due to a hamstring injury but made his season debut in Week 4, playing 86 percent of the team's offensive stats. However, he landed back on the injury report Thursday with a knee issue and was limited during the final two practices ahead of Week 5. Regardless, he appears in line to be available for a second straight contest, but fantasy managers should still confirm his status ahead of Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.