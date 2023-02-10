Moore told Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com on Friday that he underwent surgeries on both sides of his groin to repair a sports hernia and also on his pinky finger since the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve on Dec. 14.

Moore dealt with hamstring, knee, hand and groin injuries during his second pro campaign, which limited him to a 41-414-1 line on 56 targets to go with six carries for minus-5 yards in eight appearances. With some clarity regarding the aforementioned health concerns, he likely remains in recovery mode in the early stages of the offseason. Moore, a 2021 second-round pick, will aim to be 100 percent by the start of the offseason program this spring.