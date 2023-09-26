Ertz gathered in both of his targets for six yards during Sunday's 28-16 win against the Cowboys.

Through two contests to begin the season, Ertz was pacing the Cardinals in targets with 18 on his way to 12 catches for 77 yards and no touchdowns. In Week 3, though, quarterback Josh Dobbs' focus was on his top two wide receivers Marquise Brown (seven targets) and Rondale Moore (six). There figures to be some ebb and flow from game to game among the team's skill-position players in terms of usage, and Ertz still led Arizona tight ends in snap share (59 percent) ahead of Geoff Swaim (52 percent) and Trey McBride (49 percent). Ertz may have a tough time getting back on track this coming Sunday on the road against the 49ers.