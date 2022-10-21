Ertz brought in two of four targets for 21 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

The veteran tight end finished third on the team in targets for the night, but his share paled in comparison to that of the debuting DeAndre Hopkins, who paced the Cardinals with 14 looks. He also likely benefited from the fact newcomer Robbie Anderson logged just a single target after just joining Arizona via trade Monday, but Ertz should continue to enjoy a solid complementary role in the offense moving forward even when Hopkins, Anderson and eventually Marquise Brown (foot) are all on the field together.