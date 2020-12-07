Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Gonzalez is still the Cardinals' kicker, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gonzalez missed a 48-yard field goal -- his only attempt of the afternoon -- in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Rams. The fourth-year kicker has made just 16 of 22 field-goal tries (73 percent) this season, including key misses that directly cost the team wins. Nevertheless, Kingsbury is reiterating his confidence in Gonzalez, hoping he can get back to the 2019 form, when he hit 89 percent of field-goal attempts. The Cardinals travel to New York to face the Giants in Week 14.