The Panthers are slated to release Gonzalez, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After missing most of the 2022 season with a groin injury, the Panthers decided to release Gonzalez and re-sign Eddy Pineiro. Pineiro's success in relief of Gonzalez last year likely led to the release of the 27-year-old kicker, who Rapoport relays is now fully healthy as he seeks a new squad for the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Hits IR, done for the year•
-
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Surgery TBD per Rhule•
-
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term•
-
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Officially has groin injury•
-
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room•
-
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Makes both kicks•