Gonzalez will not return to Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers due to a calf injury, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Gonzalez has been filling in for rookie kicker Jake Moody (quadriceps). Now that both kickers are unavailable Friday, punter Mitch Wishnowsky will presumably handle kicking duties. The severity of Gonzalez's injury is unknown at this time.