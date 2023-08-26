Coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Gonzalez will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a calf injury, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Gonzalez presumably injured his calf in pregame warmups ahead of Friday's exhibition against the Chargers, which left the 49ers without an available placekicker due to rookie Jake Moody's (quadriceps) own health concern. Moody is considered day-to-day versus Gonzalez's week-to-week prognosis, so the former seemingly has a leg up to be San Francisco's kicker Week 1at Pittsburgh.