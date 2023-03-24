It was previously reported that Gonzalez was set to be released by the Panthers, but they have instead settled on a trade to the 49ers for an undisclosed return, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gonzalez missed the majority of the 2022 season with a groin injury. Instead of bringing him back to Carolina, the team opted to re-sign his replacement, Eddy Pineiro. Now, he joins a San Francisco roster that was previously without a kicker. It remains to be seen if the team plans on bringing in any competition for training camp.