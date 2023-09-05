The 49ers released Gonzalez (calf) on Tuesday with an injury settlement, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

After suffering a calf strain in San Francisco's Aug. 25 preseason finale, Gonzalez was moved to injured reserve last week ahead of final roster cutdowns. The transaction would have kept Gonzalez out for at least the first four weeks of the season, but by agreeing to the settlement, he'll be able to hit the open market and sign with a team as soon as he's healthy. The move also clears cap space for San Francisco and leaves practice-squad member Matthew Wright as the top challenger to Jake Moody (quadricep) for the 49ers' kicking duties. Moody is the only kicker on the 53-man roster at the moment, but the 49ers could elevate Wright from the practice squad for the Week 1 game against Pittsburgh if there's any concern about the former's health.