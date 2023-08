The 49ers placed Gonzalez (calf) on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gonzalez sustained a calf injury ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Chargers, and coach Kyle Shanahan recently said the kicker would be sidelined for a few weeks. However, unless Gonzalez is waived with an injury settlement at some point, he'll be forced to miss the 2023 season.