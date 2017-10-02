Chargers' Branden Oliver: Three touches in loss
Oliver finished Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles with two carries for one yard, and one catch for two yards.
One week after garnering 12 touches, Oliver fell back down to earth as starter Melvin Gordon was able to stay on the field for the majority of the afternoon. It might not have even mattered, as the Chargers seemed intent to move the ball through the air, attempting 38 passes compared to just 13 carries. Oliver continues to remain relevant solely because he's the No. 2 running back in an offense that tends to feature their lead back, but Austin Ekeler's impressive performance (58 total yards and one touchdown) could be something to monitor moving forward.
More News
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Earns 12 touches in loss•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leads Chargers in rushing•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Gets four carries Monday•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Locked in as No. 2 back•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Continues to maintain lead on backup role•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Listed as No. 2 RB•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...