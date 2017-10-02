Chargers' Branden Oliver: Three touches in loss

Oliver finished Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles with two carries for one yard, and one catch for two yards.

One week after garnering 12 touches, Oliver fell back down to earth as starter Melvin Gordon was able to stay on the field for the majority of the afternoon. It might not have even mattered, as the Chargers seemed intent to move the ball through the air, attempting 38 passes compared to just 13 carries. Oliver continues to remain relevant solely because he's the No. 2 running back in an offense that tends to feature their lead back, but Austin Ekeler's impressive performance (58 total yards and one touchdown) could be something to monitor moving forward.