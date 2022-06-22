Palmer worked with the first-team offense during recent OTAs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
It's far too early in the offseason to make a definitive claim, but it certainly appears as if the 2021 third-round pick may be the early front runner for the No. 3 role ahead of the incumbent Jalen Guyton. Palmer quietly came into his own towards the end of his rookie season, compiling 18 receptions, 185 yards and three touchdowns over the final five games. While the Chargers' offense would be noticeably devoid of speed if the Tennessee product was to earn the other starting wideout spot alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, it would still situate Palmer in a terrific fantasy spot given the nature of the Chargers' high-octane aerial attack.
