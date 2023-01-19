Coach Andy Reid said Thursday that the Chiefs are "probably not" activating Edwards-Helaire (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Jaguars, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Edwards-Helaire has been sidelined since sustaining a high-ankle sprain back in Week 11, missing the final seven contests of the regular season as a result. After the team's first-round bye, he finally returned to practice Tuesday, but it appears he isn't quite healthy enough to get back on the active roster. Ultimately, Kansas City has until 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday to make such a decision. In the meantime, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones will continue to man the Chiefs backfield.