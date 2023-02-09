Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.
Smith-Schuster was held out of on-field work last week due to swelling in his left knee before he was listed as questionable for Super Bowl LVII. Now with an uninhibited session under his belt this week, he's on pace to be available to Kansas City's offense Sunday against the Eagles. Questions remain in the Chiefs' receiving corps, though, after Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was placed on injured reserve Monday and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) was a limited participant Wednesday. At the moment, Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore are the healthy WRs on the team's active roster.
