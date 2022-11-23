Smith-Schuster (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

The wide receiver returned to practice a day after his 26th birthday and three days after he missed a 30-27 win over the Chargers. Smith-Schuster apparently is making progress through the concussion protocol and still has four days to gain clearance before Sunday's matchup with the Rams. With he and Mecole Hardman (IR - groin) both missing the last game and Kadarius Toney then suffering a hamstring injury in the first half, Kansas City was left with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore as the Top 3 at wide receiver.

