Smith-Schuster (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
The wide receiver returned to practice a day after his 26th birthday and three days after he missed a 30-27 win over the Chargers. Smith-Schuster apparently is making progress through the concussion protocol and still has four days to gain clearance before Sunday's matchup with the Rams. With he and Mecole Hardman (IR - groin) both missing the last game and Kadarius Toney then suffering a hamstring injury in the first half, Kansas City was left with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore as the Top 3 at wide receiver.
More News
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: In line to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not spotted at practice•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: In concussion protocol•