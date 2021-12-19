Wentz completed five of 12 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Saturday's 27-17 win over the Patriots. He also gained 17 yards on eight carries.

The evening could have been even worse for Wentz, as a couple of his incompletions could easily have become INTs, but the Colts were able to survive his shaky effort thanks to Jonathan Taylor and a special-teams score. It was by far the least productive full game of Wentz's career, and he'll likely need to do a lot more if the Colts are going to come up with a road win in Week 16 against the Cardinals.