Awuzie (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Awuzie was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, so the 23-year-old seems truly questionable for Week 7. Expect Awuzie to retake his usual starting role if healthy, and Jourdan Lewis would see an increased workload if Awuzie were to miss any time.