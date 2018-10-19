Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Questionable for Sunday
Awuzie (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Awuzie was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, so the 23-year-old seems truly questionable for Week 7. Expect Awuzie to retake his usual starting role if healthy, and Jourdan Lewis would see an increased workload if Awuzie were to miss any time.
More News
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Will play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Misses second half of overtime loss•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Active Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Wears questionable tag•
-
Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Logs full practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....