Prescott completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Monday night's 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed seven times for 24 yards and another score.

Coming off an interception-laden latter half of the season and particularly abysmal regular-season finale, Prescott came out of the gates Monday night like a player singularly focused on atoning for that atypical stretch. Prescott finished off the Cowboys' third drive of the game with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz before putting Dallas up by two scores with a one-yard run to cap off a 15-play, 80-yard drive just past the midway point of the second quarter. Another touchdown toss late in the second quarter to Schultz, this one of 11 yards, followed before he added two- and 18-yard strikes to Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The five-touchdown effort certainly absolved Prescott of his recent struggles for the time being, but an unenviable test awaits Sunday evening in a road divisional-round matchup versus the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.