Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Unable to start camp
Lawrence (shoulder) will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Even though Lawrence is starting camp on the PUP, team officials said Tuesday that they were optimistic that the defensive end will be ready for Week 1. The 27-year-old underwent surgery for a torn left labrum in early April, days after signing a five-year, $105 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in team history. Lawarence was given a 4-to-6 month timetable for a return following surgery, and appears still on schedule in his recovery. Expect the team to keep updating Lawrence's status as the season draws closer.
