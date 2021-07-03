Elliott has worked hard this offseason to improve his footwork and get in better shape, and as a result he's looked quicker and more explosive in OTAs and minicamp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "Zeke looks great," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said this week. "He's in the best shape of his life. Looking fast."

The running back posted career lows of 979 rushing yards and 4.0 yards per carry in 2020, but much of that regression was due to a rash of injuries along the Cowboys' offensive line as well as a sluggish overall attack in the wake of Prescott's season-ending ankle injury. If the unit as a whole returns to form it can only improve Elliott's production, but if he's committed to regaining some of the juice he's lost over the years, the 25-year-old might be able to post huge numbers again without the benefit of a 300-carry workload.