Elliott rushed the ball 15 times for 73 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.

Elliott had an impressive primetime showing, recording both his first rush of more than 20 yards and also his first touchdown of the season. The former came on a pitch play to the left side of the line and the latter on a one-yard plunge late in the third quarter. Despite the positive performance, Elliott only narrowly held the touch advantage over Tony Pollard, tallying 16 total opportunities to Pollard's 13. Through three games, Elliott has 178 rushing yards on 40 carries.