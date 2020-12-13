Elliott (calf) is expected to play Sunday at Cincinnati, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The 25-year-old received the questionable tag Friday due to the calf injury, but he never appeared in danger of sitting out Sunday's contest. Elliott has at least 20 touches in four of the past five games and should continue to lead Dallas' backfield against the Bengals this weekend, with Tony Pollard working in a secondary role.
