Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stuffed in loss
Elliott rushed 20 times for 47 yards and had two catches for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota.
The Vikings had a clear gameplan to not let Elliott beat them, and they executed that plan to perfection. It was a bit surprising that coach Jason Garrett did not find more-creative ways to get his star back the ball in open space (just three targets). This was easily Elliott's worst fantasy performance this season, as he was at least able to hit pay dirt the three other occasions in which he did not rush for at least 100 yards. Zeke will have an excellent opportunity to bounce back in the Cowboys' next outing against a Lions defense that ranks 27th against the run.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Tops century mark in win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores, reaches century mark in win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Big game in loss to Jets•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Solid numbers in loss•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bottled up on ground•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Piles up 139 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...