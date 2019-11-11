Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stuffed in loss

Elliott rushed 20 times for 47 yards and had two catches for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota.

The Vikings had a clear gameplan to not let Elliott beat them, and they executed that plan to perfection. It was a bit surprising that coach Jason Garrett did not find more-creative ways to get his star back the ball in open space (just three targets). This was easily Elliott's worst fantasy performance this season, as he was at least able to hit pay dirt the three other occasions in which he did not rush for at least 100 yards. Zeke will have an excellent opportunity to bounce back in the Cowboys' next outing against a Lions defense that ranks 27th against the run.