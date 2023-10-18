Gilmore recorded three tackles (three solo) and one interception in the Cowboys' Week 6 win over the Chargers Monday night.
Gilmore's late fourth-quarter interception essentially sealed the win for Dallas and was his second in six games to open the season. The 33-year-old has started all 16 contests and continues to play at a high level for a Cowboys defense that lost fellow starting CB Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL earlier in the season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Stephon Gilmore: Secures pick in Dallas debut•
-
Cowboys' Stephon Gilmore: Looking healthy this spring•
-
Cowboys' Stephon Gilmore: Going to Dallas•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Inactive for season finale•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Officially questionable for Week 18•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Sees full action Thursday•