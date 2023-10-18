Gilmore recorded three tackles (three solo) and one interception in the Cowboys' Week 6 win over the Chargers Monday night.

Gilmore's late fourth-quarter interception essentially sealed the win for Dallas and was his second in six games to open the season. The 33-year-old has started all 16 contests and continues to play at a high level for a Cowboys defense that lost fellow starting CB Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL earlier in the season.