Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to play Week 6

The Dolphins are anticipating Parker (quadriceps) will be available for Sunday's game against the Bears, barring an unexpected setback in practice this week, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

After recovering from a broken finger that sidelined him for the first two weeks of the regular season, Parker debuted in Week 3 against the Raiders, then missed the following two games with the quad injury, which he suffered in practice. After being limited at practice throughout last week before being ruled out ahead of the Dolphins' 27-17 loss to the Bengals, Parker appears poised to increase his reps during Miami's next three sessions. If Parker is able to get in a full practice Friday, he would likely be cleared to play Week 6, but it's uncertain how sizable of a role he might have. While he would give the Dolphins another downfield threat, Parker seems to have been surpassed by Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola in the team's pass-catching hierarchy and wouldn't be guaranteed a large allotment of targets in a Miami attack that likes to spread the ball around.