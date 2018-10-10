Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to play Week 6
The Dolphins are anticipating Parker (quadriceps) will be available for Sunday's game against the Bears, barring an unexpected setback in practice this week, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
After recovering from a broken finger that sidelined him for the first two weeks of the regular season, Parker debuted in Week 3 against the Raiders, then missed the following two games with the quad injury, which he suffered in practice. After being limited at practice throughout last week before being ruled out ahead of the Dolphins' 27-17 loss to the Bengals, Parker appears poised to increase his reps during Miami's next three sessions. If Parker is able to get in a full practice Friday, he would likely be cleared to play Week 6, but it's uncertain how sizable of a role he might have. While he would give the Dolphins another downfield threat, Parker seems to have been surpassed by Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola in the team's pass-catching hierarchy and wouldn't be guaranteed a large allotment of targets in a Miami attack that likes to spread the ball around.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive again Week 5•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Works on the side Friday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Remains limited at practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...