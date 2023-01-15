Hill caught seven of 15 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round. He also rushed two times for five yards.

Hill led Miami in all major receiving categories, but his output was limited compared to its usual level as fill-in quarterback Skylar Thompson averaged just 4.9 yards per attempt while throwing two interceptions. Despite being subjected to a revolving door of signal callers in his first season with the Dolphins, Hill still racked up career highs in catches (119), targets (170) and receiving yards (1,710) while totaling eight touchdowns to boot. With unmatched, game-breaking speed, Hill should remain a dominant force in 2023, when Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return as the team's starting quarterback.