The response to our new podcast Fantasy Football Today Dynasty continues to be overwhelming, as does the number of five-star reviews with questions attached to them. Two weeks ago, I answered all the questions we had in a Dynasty mailbag much like this one. A week later, Chris Towers and Adam Pfeifer helped me answer even more on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. I kind of thought that would hold us over for a while.

I could not have been more wrong.

This week when I went looking for questions I found more than the first two weeks combined. I told you I am going to answer all of them, and I am still on that quest, but we are going to have to split them up. I've copied the keeper-specific questions into a rundown for a future episode of the show, to air on August 8th or August 15th. The rest, you'll find below. While I know some of you will be scrolling to search for your question, I encourage you to spend a little bit of time here because no matter who is on your Dynasty roster, there is most likely a question that will help you.

From Mikael:

Grade the trade:

CMC/Dak Prescott

for

Jalen Hurts/2023 2nd round pick- turned into Chase Brown/Rashod Bateman

The latest edition of the Dynasty Trade Chart is a Superflex version and has the Hurts side favored by about 10%. In one-QB I'd say it swings the other way, but not by much. The key to the deal may just be Rashod Bateman and whether he can develop into a starting Fantasy wide receiver. If not, Hurts is not a big enough upgrade of Prescott to be worth McCaffrey.

From CoolHandLuke716

Dynasty single QB league. In year 4 of the league. Only QB is Kyler Murray. I have the 5th pick of the rookie draft. I am extremely tempted to go Anthony Richardson given that Murray may not play until halfway through the season. I could get Jordon Love, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, Mac Jones, Sam Howell, or Colt McCoy off the wire which will cost me most likely my 3rd round rookie pick.

In my updated rookie-only rankings I actually have Richardson at No. 5 behind only Bijan Robinson, Jahmy Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Jordan Addison. So in this situation, I would absolutely take him. Still, Richardson and Murray aren't exactly a safe duo and I would be tempted to take one of the veterans as well in Round 3. Love ranks the highest in my Dynasty QB rankings. Howell isn't far behind.

From Lucian4848

Grade the trade(s) please:

32T. Half PPR. 1QB, 2RB, 2WR, 1 TE, 1 flex dynasty

Trade 1:

Kupp/Stafford for Mahomes/Terry

Trade 2:

Flipped Mahomes/Pacheco for Bryce Young/Najee/Waller/ETN/Waddle

First off, a 32-team league is intense. This is the type of league that will make just about anybody value the floor more than they normally do. It's also the type of league that my trade chart is not calibrated for. But I will do my best.

It sounds like you traded Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Isiah Pacheco for Terry McLaurin and the package in Trade 2. You definitely gave up the best player in the deal, but he's 30 years old and you received the next six best players in the deal. The added depth is huge in a league this side, I am giving you an A.

From AA Burgers

At some point, can we do a deep dive of the Seattle backfield from a dynasty perspective. Does your opinion on Charbonnet change if you already are a Walker manager? Thanks!

With both Seahawks' backs currently injured this is a difficult situation to assess. The truth may be that whichever one gets healthy and stays healthy is the better option. But that isn't very helpful.

I currently have Kenneth Walker at RB10 in my Dynasty RB rankings, while Zach Charbonnet checks in at RB29. Walker has considerably more upside because of his big-play ability, but Charbonnet may be better in both short-yardage and the passing game right now. If I already had Walker on a contender, I would be more likely to take Charbonnet. If I was rebuilding, I wouldn't really want either, but I would prefer Walker alone.

From adamshan7

Do I trade Jonathan Taylor. I have a current offer for him.

Offer:

Gabe Davis

James Cook

2024 1st Round Pick (probably 1.05-1.08)

2024 4th Round Pick

for

JTay

As a rule, I do not want to trade Taylor right now. His value is being depressed by questions about his health and his contract, and I would rather hold him until he starts playing football again. I also really despise four-for-one trades. All that being said, this isn't a terrible offer if you're in rebuild mode. I would just prefer to replace Cook and the Round 4 pick with another wide receiver but only if you're set on trading Taylor. Try to hold.

From Jayhawk1108

Could you discuss draft pick value in dynasty? What is a good frame work/ reference point for draft pick values relative to the market and how to know when to buy/sell picks to take advantage of inefficiencies in your league.

As a rule, I am buying picks, particularly those two years out, when I am at the beginning of the rebuild. They are one of the few Dynasty assets likely to increase in value during the year your team is terrible. I am more than happy to trade the next year's picks for players when I am contending for a championship, the later in the year the better. Outside of that, this really comes down to league and team context. A few more quick rules:

Picks are worth more in Superflex leagues than they are in one-QB leagues, especially late first and early seconds.

The deeper your rosters are, the more valuable your picks are.

Try not to fall into the trap of always thinking next year's rookie class will be better.

Know the tiers in a given class, and try to trade into, or to the bottom of, those tiers.

From GoodOlMac

What are your top 10 cornerstone dynasty players in a single QB PPR league?

Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Bijan Robinson form Tier 1. CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Patrick Mahomes form Tier 2. Cooper Kupp and Christian McCaffrey should be next for contenders. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle should be next for rebuilders.

From Jon, stable genius

I'm doing a dynasty best ball startup this year (1/2 ppr, superflex, 3 wr, and an extra flex spot instead of tight end). How does the best ball format impact draft/team building strategy?

Depth becomes more important in Dynasty Best Ball because you don't have to choose who to start each week. Also, stacking your quarterbacks with their pass catchers gives you more access to spike weeks. I also prefer big-play wide receivers more in this format, because they give you more big weeks and their duds don't hurt you.

From Saulito221

I landed Calvin Ridley on a 3 year deal for only $2 (increases by $3 each year) and a 2024 2nd. I sent out the 1.8 (opening salary is $10 for 1st rounders and I have 1.1 and 1.3) and Terry McLaurin ($33, 2 years). My motivation here was to free up cap space but I also think Ridley can contribute more this year than 1.8 and Terry. Who of these 3 trade assets would you say has the best 3 year outlook?

First, I love salary cap leagues. Second, I am starting to fall back in love with Calvin Ridley again. I currently rank him slightly ahead of McLaurin in a vacuum, so way ahead based on these contracts. As for the 1.08, that would depend on the format. If it's Superflex, that means it is Zay Flowers or Quentin Johnston. I do have both of them ahead of Ridley and McLaurin in my Dynasty WR rankings, but if Ridley is $8 cheaper I think you made the right call.

From Lefty1988

Question: In a Half PPR TE premium (+.5) how should you value TE 5-12 versus WR2 and RBs for flex spots? Example : Mclaurin/Akers with Goedert/Chig/Kincaid on the bench. Andrews is the TE starter.

I'm unsure if this a Dynasty value question or a weekly starter question. I will try to answer both.

Dallas Goedert is the TE5 in my Dynasty TE rankings. In this format, I would value him similarly to George Pickens (WR27) and James Cook (RB21). In my 2023 projections, Goedert is also my TE5. His PPG projections put him in line with Keenan Allen (WR21) and Cook (RB25).

Dulcich is my Dynasty TE12. In this format, I would rank him around Mike Williams (WR45) and Dalvin Cook (RB30). In PPG projections, Dalton Kincaid is my TE12. He would project in line with Brandin Cooks (WR43) and Brian Robinson Jr. (RB33).

From Woofington83

Question: I'm in a superflex dynasty startup (first year doing dynasty). I'm interested in where you value Kyler Murray. Should he be going before or after the likes of Bryce/CJ/Daniel Jones? Thank you!

In my most recent Superflex Dynasty startup Murray went in Round 3, which is where I have him ranked, just behind Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, but ahead of Daniel Jones. The most difficult thing about valuing him in a start-up is that he may not have much value to a team that is playing for Year 1, which can cause him to fall in drafts. If I knew I was playing for the future, I would have no trouble taking Murray in Round 3.

From Collins40

Quick Question , Would you rather have Etienne on a 3 yr contract or Charbonnet on a 5 when you have McCaffeyy, Gibbs, Javonte, Perine, and Bigsby outside of those 2 PPR format?

I would pretty strongly prefer Travis Etienne regardless of who is on your team. I have a hard time knowing what any running back will be in two years, much less five, so the contract length difference doesn't matter much to me in this instance.

From Rpope317

2nd year in a new dynasty league. 12 team half ppr SFX. I decided to rebuild middle of last season. Which left me with a very young and up and coming team my main players are Trevor law, CJ Stroud, Anthony Rich, Drake London, Javonte Williams, Jahan Dotson, Quinten Johnston.

I have a bunch of other rookies/good depth on my bench, a bunch of picks in the next 2 drafts (10 picks in 2 years.) I guess my question is what do I do this year and the next to best be able to win in 2024? My team as it stands can't compete with the contenders, and is probably in the bottom 4 for this year. Do I tank again, and try and trade my picks during the rookie draft for win now players? What would y'all do with this team?

You have a Superflex team with Trevor Lawrence and Anthony Richardson, I wouldn't be writing off this season quite yet. I make a big deal about either contending or rebuilding and not getting caught in the middle, but this is the exception. I would ride this group out to midseason and see where you are then. It's possible you'll find out that you actually have a contender and you can become a buyer to try to compete a year early.

If you're right and things aren't looking good by midseason then I would consider going into tank mode.

From Chuck Haikes

I am picking 1.07 and 1.10 in rookie draft. Is there anyone you would say is worth picking at 1.10 or would you try to move the pick for a 2024 first round pick and hope for better value next year?

I would absolutely try to trade 1.10 for a 2024 first and hope it either ends up in a better position or that class ends up being slightly deeper.

From Agreatsouledman

I got Jefferson

Gave up: DK Metcalf, Kelce, two 24 1sts, and a 25 1st.

I love Justin Jefferson. He is one of two players who have a legitimate claim to being the most valuable player in one-QB Dynasty leagues. it is hard to overpay for him, but I think you did it. If all three of the firsts end up being late picks, and Travis Kelce begins his decline this year, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes the No. 1 wide receiver in Seattle then you do still have a path to with the trade. But I can't give you a good grade on that many ifs. All that being said, flags fly forever. Go win one, and no one will care whether you "won" the trade or not.