Falcons' Austin Hooper: Dominates opening drive
Hooper caught both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
Hooper picked up 29 yards to convert a 3rd-and-11 on Atlanta's third snap, then hurdled over a defender for a four-yard touchdown to finish the opening drive. His talent, age and pedigree make him a reasonable candidate for a Year 3 leap, but he may struggle for volume when the Falcons have all their weapons healthy.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Aims to make jump in third season•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Starting workouts early•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches one ball in loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches three passes in playoff win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Hauls in two passes in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Pair of catches in Week 14 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...