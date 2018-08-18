Hooper caught both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

Hooper picked up 29 yards to convert a 3rd-and-11 on Atlanta's third snap, then hurdled over a defender for a four-yard touchdown to finish the opening drive. His talent, age and pedigree make him a reasonable candidate for a Year 3 leap, but he may struggle for volume when the Falcons have all their weapons healthy.