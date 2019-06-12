Ridley (foot) appeared to be near full strength when participating in mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley was back to his old self Tuesday, making acrobatic receptions look routine after sitting out last Thursday's voluntary session with a sore foot. It's evidently a boost for the Falcons offense to have the second-year wideout active and involved, as Atlanta went 4-3 last year in games in which Ridley had a touchdown catch, and 3-6 in nine appearances when he did not. Some touchdown regression is to be expected with the team's plethora of receiving options, but Ridley remains firmly in the FLEX discussion due to his ability to make plays after the catch, demonstrated by his average of 5.8 yards after catch per reception last year (19th among all NFL receivers).