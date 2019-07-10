Jarrett and the Falcons must agree on a new contract extension by Monday or he will play the 2019 season under his $15.2 million franchise tag, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Most arguably the best defensive player for the Falcons last year, Jarrett collected six sacks, 16 QB hits, eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles for an injury-plagued unit that otherwise had a woeful season. General manager Thomas Dimitroff has been adamant that the team wants Jarrett to be a cornerstone of the defense for years to come, and Jarrett seems equally enthused to return on that commitment, declaring earlier this offseason, "I don't know if I've even scratched the surface of where I want to be as a player."