Jarrett collected five tackles and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.
Jarrett made an early impression in Week 2, scooping up a loose ball after teammate Foyesade Oluokun stripped Ezekiel Elliott on Dallas' third offensive drive of the game. The 2019 Pro Bowler also assisted Takkarist McKinley on a takedown in the backfield in the opening quarter, tackling Elliott for a four-yard loss on a Cowboys drive that concluded with a turnover on downs at the 5:55 mark. Dallas roared back in the second half to overtake Atlanta for the Week 2 win, but now Jarrett and the Falcons defense aim to re-calibrate against a Bears offense that is coming off an underwhelming 17-point performance against the Giants.
More News
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Lights up stat line in loss•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Excited to team up with Fowler•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Establishes multiple career highs•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Tallies another sack in Week 16 win•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Earns first Pro Bowl nod of career•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Racks up six tackles•