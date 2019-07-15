Jarrett is signing a four-year, $68 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jarrett and the Falcons appear to have reached an agreement just an hour or two before Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players. The 26-year-old defensive tackle averaged 51.7 tackles (27.3 solo) and 4.3 sacks over the past three seasons, including a career-high six sacks in 2018. The $17 million average annual average on his contract ranks third among defensive tackles, behind the Rams' Aaron Donald and the Eagles' Fletcher Cox.

