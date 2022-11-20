Allgeier rushed eight times for 55 yards and secured his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears.

Allgeier only saw nine touches but was efficient in his limited work. Cordarrelle Patterson only had two more rushing attempts than the rookie, but Marcus Mariota dominated the ground work, rushing 13 times for 25 yards and a score. As expected, Allgeier's role has diminished with Patterson's return from IR, but he remains heavily involved in the offense and should continue to be on fantasy radars.