Watch Now: Report: Preston Williams Impressing At Dolphins Camp ( 3:37 )

It's fun to keep track of the Average Draft Position data on CBS Sports, and it's something I continue to study every day. We monitor players rising and falling, and you can learn plenty about the guys who are gaining and losing momentum.

The best thing is that as every day turns on the calendar in August, more drafts are happening. And the data keeps changing. So here we are.

ADP is a good tool to study to see how you want to build your team for this season. Let's take a look at what continues to change as real drafts are going on.

ADP Review Risers and Fallers

QB Riser Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 129th QB RNK 12th PROJ PTS 272 SOS 15 ADP 113 2019 Stats PAYDS 2499 RUYDS 66 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 25.4 Stafford was QB19 when we first started looking at ADP at the beginning of August, but now he's up to QB15 at No. 114.1 overall. I like Stafford as a top 12 quarterback, so this is still a value pick to get him in this spot. He was a top-three quarterback in points per game in 2019 (25.4) before missing the final eight outings with a back injury, but he's 100 percent now. He's a solid starter in all leagues that you're getting at a discounted price.

Other quarterback risers: Jared Goff (up to QB13), Daniel Jones (up to QB16), Ben Roethlisberger (up to QB18)

QB Faller Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 93rd QB RNK 7th PROJ PTS 352 SOS 5 ADP 55 2019 Stats PAYDS 3089 RUYDS 510 TD 29 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.5 I had Allen in this spot last week, and I'm using him again because he went from QB7 at No. 56.7 overall to now QB9 at No. 64.1 overall. I don't understand that, and he's now behind Tom Brady and Drew Brees. I'd rather have Allen, who should improve as a passer in 2020 and gives you plenty of upside with his rushing. He's a breakout quarterback this season, and if he continues to slide then consider it a good thing if you plan to target him in your leagues.

Other quarterback fallers: Baker Mayfield (down to QB17), Joe Burrow (down to QB19), Kirk Cousins (down to QB22)

RB Risers Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 112th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 100 SOS 15 ADP 161 2019 Stats RUYDS 303 REC 12 REYDS 105 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.3 Edmonds is a lottery ticket, but he's also someone who has the chance to be a potential flex option in deeper leagues. Kenyan Drake is the starter for the Cardinals, but Kliff Kingsbury seems like he wants to use Edmonds as more than just a backup. And should Drake miss any time due to injury, we could see Edmonds in a starring role. He's up to RB51 at No. 146.8 overall, but I would draft Edmonds in Round 9 or 10 in all leagues. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 114th RB RNK 45th PROJ PTS 72 SOS 14 ADP 178 2019 Stats RUYDS 12 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.5 Jones is now being drafted ahead of teammate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, which is the right move, and Jones' ADP is at No. 73.5 overall as RB30. I would draft Jones in Round 6 in all leagues, and he should be Tampa Bay's best running back this season, even with the addition of LeSean McCoy. Jones could be limited in the passing game, but he's the Buccaneers' best bet to lead the team in rushing yards and work at the goal line. I like him better in non-PPR leagues compared to 0.5 PPR or PPR, but Jones has the chance to be a low-end starter in all formats this year. Bryce Love RB WAS Washington • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 119th RB RNK 49th PROJ PTS 90 SOS 17 ADP 187 2019 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I hope the Washington Football Team gives Love the chance for a prominent role along with Antonio Gibson instead of sticking with Adrian Peterson, who is 35. Love is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at Stanford in 2018, and he didn't play as a rookie last year. But he should open the season as the No. 2 running back behind Peterson, and hopefully he gets consistent playing time sooner rather than later in 2020, while Gibson is expected to play on passing downs.

Other running backs risers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (up to RB7), Ronald Jones (up to RB27), Phillip Lindsay (up to RB38)

RB Fallers Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 37th RB RNK 19th PROJ PTS 192 SOS 9 ADP 34 RUYDS 612 REC 42 REYDS 296 TD 9 FPTS/G 15 Gordon is down to RB19 at No. 39.6 overall, and he might continue to slip. He's dealing with a rib injury, which is considered minor, but he's also looking like someone in a potential 50-50 timeshare with Phillip Lindsay. We'll see how the Broncos plan to divy up touches with Gordon and Lindsay, but Gordon might not produce like a top 20 running back this season. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 84th RB RNK 33rd PROJ PTS 125 SOS 25 ADP 85 RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I love Dobbins as a talent, but he's not expected to have a big workload as long as Mark Ingram is healthy. So if you want to stash Dobbins as a lottery ticket who could get some work, then that's fine. But it might be hard to justify doing that as RB31 at No. 89.4 overall. I'd only draft Dobbins in Round 8 in non-PPR leagues and Round 9 at the earliest in PPR. Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 138th RB RNK 55th PROJ PTS 80 SOS 16 ADP 198 Kelley is down to RB57 at No. 162.1 overall, but I expect that to change. It was reported earlier last week that Justin Jackson was the leading candidate as the No. 2 running back for the Chargers, but Kelley seems to have moved ahead of Jackson in that competition behind Austin Ekeler. I have touted Kelley as a sleeper since the NFL Draft, and I expect him to win this battle. He's a steal if he stays at this ADP.

Other running back fallers: Le'Veon Bell (down to RB16), Leonard Fournette (down to RB20), Sony Michel (down to RB42)

WR Risers Projections powered by Sportsline T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 57th WR RNK 27th PROJ PTS 214 SOS 11 ADP 56 2019 Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 501 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 I've actually moved Hilton down a couple of spots in my rankings, but I guess he's rising to WR21 at No. 60.3 overall following his return from the hamstring injury that kept him out for the start of training camp. I don't mind Hilton in Round 6, but I would rather have several guys going after him, including DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs and D.J. Chark. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 82nd WR RNK 37th PROJ PTS 176 SOS 2 ADP 127 2019 Stats REC 78 TAR 122 REYDS 833 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.3 I've been a Crowder fan for a long time, and he should be the No. 1 receiver for the Jets this year. He also should lead the team in receptions by a wide margin over guys like Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. He's up to WR42 at No. 118.4 overall, and that's fine for him in non-PPR leagues. But in PPR, I would draft Crowder as early as Round 8, and he's a definite starting option in three-receiver leagues. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 90th WR RNK 44th PROJ PTS 175 SOS 1 ADP 150 2019 Stats REC 32 TAR 60 REYDS 428 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 I've been excited with every positive report we've gotten from Williams in training camp since he's coming off last year's torn ACL. And on Saturday, the Palm Beach Post reported that Williams continues to turn heads in practice. He's going to start opposite DeVante Parker, and Williams could be better than Parker this season. He's a steal as WR56 at No. 140.1 overall, but I expect his ADP to keep rising over the next three weeks.

Other wide receiver risers: Christian Kirk (up to WR41), John Brown (up to WR47), DeSean Jackson (up to WR60)

WR Fallers Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 53rd WR RNK 26th PROJ PTS 190 SOS 14 ADP 75 2019 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Green has been out of practice for a week now with his hamstring injury, so it's understandable why he's dropping. He's now down to WR28 at No. 80.5 overall, and we'll see if he continues to fall as drafts heat up toward the end of the month. I think this is a good spot for Green, who we know is injury prone, but if he's ready for Week 1, he can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 89th WR RNK 45th PROJ PTS 150 SOS 30 ADP 101 2019 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 By next week we're going to be talking about Lamb as a wide receiver on the rise. He continues to make plenty of plays in training camp, and he's worth drafting at the spot he's currently at as WR37 at No. 108.7 overall. There will be some struggles for the rookie receiver, especially sharing the field with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott and Blake Jarwin. But Lamb could be the best rookie receiver this season in the NFL, and he's not bad as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 108th WR RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 165 SOS 18 ADP 119 REC 48 TAR 83 REYDS 740 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.1 I'm fascinated to see how the Giants receivers will perform this year. Slayton has the highest ceiling if he hits, but he could struggle for targets with Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram all healthy. I like Slayton over Shepard and Tate in non-PPR, but I'll take Shepard first in PPR, followed by Slayton. He's down to WR43 at No. 119.5 overall, and I'd be happy to get him in that range in any format.

Other wide receiver fallers: Deebo Samuel (down to WR46), Justin Jefferson (down to WR51), Allen Lazard (down to WR54)

TE Riser Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Jarwin TE DAL Dallas • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 142nd TE RNK 13th PROJ PTS 127 SOS 23 ADP 168 2019 Stats REC 31 TAR 41 REYDS 365 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 Jarwin is up to TE18 at No. 150.9 overall, and he's in a good spot this season as the starter for the Cowboys. With Jason Witten gone, there are 83 tight end targets available in Dallas, and Jarwin had 41 targets himself in 2019. If he can manage to get at or above 100 targets this season, he could be a top-10 Fantasy tight end in 2020. He's well worth the investment at this spot in all leagues.

Other tight end risers: Hayden Hurst (up to TE11), Jonnu Smith (up to TE14), Eric Ebron (up to TE17).

TE Faller Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 157th TE RNK 19th PROJ PTS 128 SOS 19 ADP 144 2019 Stats REC 32 TAR 59 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.7 I'm not quite sure what to make of Hockenson this season. He's extremely talented and in a great spot to succeed with the Lions. But he's still not over the ankle injury that he dealt with in 2019, which is a concern. That said, he's reportedly been making plenty of plays in training camp, so he's still worth investing in as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. And he's a good price right now based on his ADP as TE15 at No. 137.9 overall.

Other tight end fallers: Evan Engram (down to TE7), Hunter Henry (down to TE8), Dallas Goedert (down to TE20)

Which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.