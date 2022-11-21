The Fantasy Football waiver wire has had no shortage of viable wide receiver options crop up over the past few weeks, and maybe that's why someone like Donovan Peoples-Jones has gotten overlooked.

While the likes of Kadarius Toney and Christian Watson have (rightly) surged into the 90%-plus range in roster rate, Peoples-Jones entered play Sunday rostered in just 64% of CBS Fantasy leagues. Heck, even guys like Allen Robinson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Darius Slayton are more widely rostered than Peoples-Jones. And I just don't get it.

Peoples-Jones had a strong performance Sunday against a very good Bills defense, catching five of six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown – his first of the season, which I think is why Peoples-Jones has been so overlooked by Fantasy players. He had four straight games of at least 70 yards entering Sunday but had just one game with more than 13.1 PPR points because of his lack of touchdowns.

But those touchdowns were always likely to come – yes, he's in a mediocre offense, but Peoples-Jones has been productive, and his downfield-oriented approach should make him more, not less, likely to find the end zone on a per-target basis. He broke the seal Sunday, and I think there's going to be some solid regression coming his way, especially when Deshaun Watson is allowed to play beginning in Week 13 – Peoples-Jones has the skill set to be a Will Fuller-esque producer with Watson.

I think Peoples-Jones is right there with Toney and Watson and most of the other hyped waiver-wire targets of the past few weeks, and if he's still available in your league, take advantage of your league-mates unwillingness to recognize what he's capable of.

Here's who else we'll be looking to add ahead of Week 12: