This is it. This is the final weekend of the season with multiple games. And it should be exciting, with amazing matchups in the AFC Championship and NFC Championship Games. It's hard to find many flaws with the final four teams remaining with Kansas City, Buffalo, Green Bay and Tampa Bay, and there should be plenty of points scored.

We like that for our Fantasy rosters. Below, you'll find rankings for the championship round for any playoff-challenge leagues, as well as some DFS suggestions for DraftKings and FanDuel. So let's find out how to maximize those Fantasy points in the best way possible.

Here are the championship round PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Josh Allen

3. Aaron Rodgers

4. Tom Brady

Running backs

1. Leonard Fournette

2. Aaron Jones

3. Darrel Williams

4. Ronald Jones

5. Devin Singletary

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

7. Jamaal Williams

8. T.J. Yeldon

9. A.J. Dillon

10. Le'Veon Bell

Wide receivers

1. Davante Adams

2. Stefon Diggs

3. Tyreek Hill

4. Chris Godwin

5. Mike Evans

6. John Brown

7. Allen Lazard

8. Cole Beasley

9. Mecole Hardman

10. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

11. Scott Miller

12. Gabriel Davis

13. Sammy Watkins

14. Demarcus Robinson

15. Tyler Johnson

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce

2. Robert Tonyan

3. Cameron Brate

4. Dawson Knox

5. Rob Gronkowski

Defense

1. Packers

2. Chiefs

3. Buccaneers

4. Bills

Kickers

1. Harrison Butker

2. Mason Crosby

3. Tyler Bass

4. Ryan Succop

Good Buys

Players listed with DraftKings price first, then FanDuel.

Tom Brady TB • QB • 12 DK: $6,100 | FD: $7,800 CMP% 65.7 YDs 4633 TD 40 INT 12 YD/Att 7.6 View Profile





All four quarterbacks are worth using this week in your lineups, but Brady is the cheapest, which makes him the best value. He was solid against the Saints in the divisional round with 199 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score, and he's now scored at least 25 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including the playoffs. In Week 6 against Green Bay, Brady had 166 passing yards and two touchdowns for 18 Fantasy points. The Packers haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points since Week 12, but I still like Brady's chances for a quality outing this week.

Darrel Williams KC • RB • 31 DK: $4,800 | FD: $6,000 Att 39 Yds 169 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

We don't know if Edwards-Helaire (ankle) will play against the Bills, but Darrel Williams will be my favorite Kansas City running back even if Edwards-Helaire is active. Against the Browns in the divisional round, Williams was great with 13 carries for 68 yards, along with four catches for 16 yards on four targets, and he also had 14 total touches in Week 16 in the first game Edwards-Helaire was out. Keep an eye on Edwards-Helaire's status, but Williams is the better value. And the Bills have allowed four total touchdowns to running backs in their past three games.

Ronald Jones TB • RB • 27 DK: $4,600 | FD: $5,600 Att 192 Yds 978 TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

Fournette, as you can see by the rankings, is my favorite running back this week. But I love the price for Ronald Jones and what he's capable of against the Packers, who have allowed a running back to score in each of their past two games. And Jones had 23 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two catches for eight yards on two targets, in Week 6 against Green Bay. He also had 13 carries for 62 yards in the divisional round against the Saints.

Devin Singletary BUF • RB • 26 DK: $4,500 | FD: $5,800 Att 156 Yds 687 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Singletary didn't do much in the divisional round against the Ravens with seven carries for 25 yards, along with three catches for 12 yards on three targets, but he's still the best chance for Buffalo's ground attack this week with Zack Moss (ankle) out. The Chiefs have allowed a running back to score in each of their past two games, with three total touchdowns over that span, and Singletary is a great bargain compared to most other running backs on the slate.

John Brown BUF • WR • 15 DK: $4,300 | FD: $5,600 TAR 52 REC 33 REC YDs 458 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Cole Beasley BUF • WR • 11 DK: $4,100 | FD: $5,700 TAR 107 REC 82 REC YDs 967 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

While Diggs is easily the best Buffalo receiver this week, I'm still planning to use John Brown and Beasley in several lineups. Brown rebounded in the divisional round against the Ravens after having no catches against the Colts with eight catches for 62 yards on 11 targets, but this time Beasley was shut out with no catches on two targets. I think Allen will lean on both this week, and Beasley had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on seven targets when these teams first met in Week 6. Brown had no catches on four targets in that game.

Allen Lazard GB • WR • 13 DK: $4,200 | FD: $5,700 TAR 46 REC 33 REC YDs 451 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB • WR • 83 DK: $3,900 | FD: $5,500 TAR 63 REC 33 REC YDs 690 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Adams will be the best Packers receiver this week, but I'll also have Lazard and Valdes-Scantling in some lineups as well. Against the Rams in the divisional round, both had eight targets, with Lazard catching four passes for 96 yards and a touchdown and Valdes-Scantling getting four receptions for 33 yards. Both have big-play potential, and both have great value given their prices on each site.

Mecole Hardman KC • WR • 17 DK: $4,000 | FD: $5,300 TAR 62 REC 41 REC YDs 560 REC TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

We'll see what happens with Watkins (calf), but if he's out or limited this week then Hardman could again be a good flier. Against the Browns in the divisional round, Hardman had four catches for 58 yards on four targets. Those stats might have been better if Mahomes stayed in the game against the Browns last week.

Scott Miller TB • WR • 10 DK: $3,400 | FD: $4,900 TAR 53 REC 33 REC YDs 501 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Miller is worth a flier with Antonio Brown (knee) out, and you can also take a chance on Tyler Johnson ($3,000/$4,600). It's been a while since Miller had a big game -- he last scored a touchdown in Week 14 against Minnesota -- but he could see an uptick in targets since Brown can't play.

Cameron Brate TB • TE • 84 DK: $3,000 | FD: $5,000 TAR 34 REC 28 REC YDs 282 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Brate might be one of my favorite plays this weekend, regardless of position since he has become the better Tampa Bay Fantasy tight end in the playoffs, especially with Antonio Brown out. He had four catches for 50 yards on five targets against the Saints and now has 11 catches for 130 yards on 11 targets in two postseason games. The Packers have allowed two touchdowns to a tight end in their past five games.

Dawson Knox BUF • TE • 88 DK: $2,800 | FD: $4,700 TAR 44 REC 24 REC YDs 288 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

Knox had two catches for 18 yards on two targets against the Ravens in the divisional round, and he's a touchdown-or-bust Fantasy option. He scored against the Colts in the wild-card round and has two touchdowns in his past five games, but he also has three catches or less in every game over that span. However, the Chiefs have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in their past three games.

Bad Buys

Players listed with DraftKings price first, then FanDuel.

Aaron Jones GB • RB • 33 DK: $6,500 | FD: $8,000 Att 201 Yds 1104 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Jones has a few things working against him this weekend, including his price and matchup. He's the most expensive running back on the slate, and he's facing a tough run defense in the Buccaneers, who could have Vita Vea (leg) back. Tampa Bay has allowed one touchdown to a running back in its past five games. Jones scored against the Buccaneers in Week 6, but he was limited to 10 carries for 15 yards, along with three catches for 26 yards. With Jamaal Williams and Dillon sharing the workload, it might not be worth it to use Jones aside from being a contrarian play.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC • RB • 25 DK: $5,000 | FD: $6,200 Att 181 Yds 803 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Even if Edwards-Helaire plays, I would likely avoid him. There could be a rust factor since he hasn't played since Week 15, and the Chiefs will still give Darrel Williams touches. Now, Edwards-Helaire did torch the Bills in Week 6 for 161 yards on 26 carries, along with four catches for eight yards on four targets. But he might be playing behind Williams for all we know since the Chiefs have been cautious with Edwards-Helaire this season when he's been at less than 100 percent.

Mike Evans TB • WR • 13 DK: $5,800 | FD: $6,600 TAR 109 REC 70 REC YDs 1006 REC TD 13 FL 0 View Profile

Even with Antonio Brown out, I would still shy away from Evans, who could struggle in a matchup with Jaire Alexander. In the first meeting with these teams in Week 6, Evans was held to one catch for 10 yards on two targets. According to Pro Football Focus, Alexander covered Evans on 76 percent of his routes, allowing zero catches on one target. It's tough to trust Evans at his price. Instead, look at Chris Godwin ($5,400/$6,800) or pivot to Miller or Tyler Johnson for another Tampa Bay receiver.

Rob Gronkowski TB • TE • 87 DK: $3,200 | FD: $5,200 TAR 77 REC 45 REC YDs 623 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Gronkowski had one catch for 14 yards on five targets against New Orleans in the divisional round, but that was his first catch in the playoffs this year. However, against the Packers in Week 6, Gronkowski had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Maybe he can do that again, but it appears like Brate and Brady are more in sync. I prefer using Brate over Gronkowski this week.

DraftKings Lineup

QB: Aaron Rodgers $6,500

RB: Darrel Williams $4,800

RB: Ronald Jones $4,600

WR: Davante Adams $8,000

WR: Stefon Diggs $7,000

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling $3,900

TE: Robert Tonyan $3,600

FLEX: Travis Kelce $8,000

DST: Bills $2,800

FanDuel Lineup



QB: Patrick Mahomes $9,000

RB: Leonard Fournette $7,200

RB: Devin Singletary $5,800

WR: Tyreek Hill $8,400

WR: Allen Lazard $5,700

WR: John Brown $5,600

TE: Travis Kelce $8,600

FLEX: Cole Beasley $5,700

DEF: Buccaneers $3,700