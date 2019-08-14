Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from model that nailed Alvin Kamara's huge season

The regular season is now less than a month away, with the 2019 NFL kickoff between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET. All of your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep will be completed by then, so now is the time to decide your optimal strategy. Bears rookie David Montgomery impressed in his preseason debut, putting up 46 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown while looking extremely shifty. Montgomery is one of the top potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts entering the season. In Cleveland after an exciting offseason, the Browns looked sharp in a 30-10 win over the Redskins. Franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield was on fire in limited action, completing 5-of-6 passes for 77 yards and a score. Mayfield is near the top of the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks this year and will continue to climb with each impressive performance. With drafts approaching quickly, you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you go on the clock. It has a proven history of unearthing the hidden gems that can define your season, calling Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Tevin Coleman's big seasons the past two years.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Texans running back Duke Johnson. Houston acquired Johnson last week from the Browns in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. And with Lamar Miller being the only other back with significant experience on the Texans' roster, Johnson has a clear path to regular touches.

Johnson is one of the NFL's premier receiving backs, catching 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight touchdowns over the last four seasons. Expect Miller to handle the early-down work and Johnson to get plenty of targets.

That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 slot Johnson, who has a 13th-round ADP, ahead of 10th-round options like LeSean McCoy, Chris Thompson and Ronald Jones. Johnson's value is boosted even higher in PPR leagues.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The former Ohio State star has become a central part of Carolina's offense, scoring five touchdowns on 39 catches last season.

With Devin Funchess gone in free agency to the Colts, Samuel should become an even bigger focal point in the passing game while continuing to provide extra productivity on designed run plays. Samuel was 14th in the NFL in Fantasy points per pass route run last year (0.55) and the Panthers have been raving about him during training camp. That's why SportsLine recently bumped him up to No. 36 in its 2019 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, ahead of several players being drafted before him like Allen Robinson, who is going off the board three full rounds earlier on average in standard drafts.

