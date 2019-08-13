Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from top-rated model that called Alvin Kamara's huge season

The Fantasy football season is just around the corner and owners everywhere are keeping an eye on developing stories from NFL training camps. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to miss at least the first two weeks of the regular season after injuring his ankle in the first practice of camp and has been sliding down 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon has stuck to his word and demanded a trade because he has been unable to negotiate a long-term contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. With Gordon and the Chargers locked in a high-stakes game of chicken, backup running back Austin Ekeler is beginning to look like one of the potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts that could define the season. Finding stars in position to outperform their 2019 Fantasy football ADP is no easy task. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before you draft. It has a proven history of unearthing hidden gems like when it called Tevin Coleman's big year in 2018 and Alvin Kamara's groundbreaking 2017.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.



Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, Fantasy football cheat sheets are updated. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. The former Notre Dame star has become an effective deep threat in the NFL. However, he was showcasing a well-rounded game in 2017 before a torn ACL cut his season short.

Prior to the injury, Fuller had 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. That was good enough for 10.6 Fantasy points per game in standard leagues, a figure that ranked 18th among NFL wide receivers last season. This year, Fuller returns healthy and still gets the benefit of having three-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins across the field to give Fuller one-on-one opportunities. Fuller will also catch passes from a more established and comfortable Deshaun Watson. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 place Fuller ahead of receivers like Alshon Jeffery and D.J. Moore despite the fact that Jeffery and Moore are both going at least 10 spots earlier on average.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He won't overtake Zach Ertz on the depth chart, but there's still plenty of room for him to produce. The 2018 second-round pick out of South Dakota State was targeted 44 times for 334 yards and four touchdowns last season, and he was a mismatch for the Titans' first-team defense in the preseason opener, recording three catches for 50 yards.

Goedert is going off the board in the 14th round, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings say he'll outproduce tight ends like T.J. Hockenson (10th round ADP), Trey Burton (13th) and Greg Olsen (13th).

