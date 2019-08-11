Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Derrius Guice

Preparations for the 2019 NFL season have barely begun and we're already seeing signs of what could be the first blockbuster move from this offseason gone bad. Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up to camp in a hot air balloon, but he's been dealing with a frostbitten foot and disdain for a new helmet. That led Raiders coach Jon Gruden to say that he was "disappointed" in the situation. It all looks similar to what transpired with Brown in Pittsburgh last season and could cause 2019 Fantasy football draft prep to be turned upside down. Is Brown one of the potential 2019 Fantasy football busts, or safe to draft? He was still productive despite the drama with the Steelers and continues to hover near the top of the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Before you make the call, consult the SportsLine Projection Model's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets. They have a track record of predicting Fantasy football busts 2019 like Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson last year. Their 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets are designed to help you make the tough calls during your drafts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Redskins running back Derrius Guice. The former second-rounder entered the league coming off back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons with double-digit touchdowns at LSU and figured to be an immediate factor. However, he lost his entire 2018 season to a torn ACL.

Now, Fantasy football players have been hopeful he'll pick up where he left off, but three additional offseason surgeries to clean up an infection have complicated his recovery. And even if Guice were healthy for Week 1, a crowded Redskins backfield means he isn't guaranteed touches. Adrian Peterson ran for 1,000 yards last season and Chris Thompson is a proven third-down back. Third-year pro Samaje Perine and rookie Bryce Love are also in the mix, and that's too big of a crowd to predict what will happen before the season starts. Guice's 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 82.54 is too high, according to SportsLine, which is why their model ranks him behind backs like Peyton Barber and Latavius Murray, who are both going at least 10 picks later.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

