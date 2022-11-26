Having a strong grasp on the Week 12 Fantasy football projections will help you set the best Fantasy football lineups possible. Four quarterbacks are coming off the bench this week, as Sam Darnold (Panthers), Mike White (Jets), Bryce Perkins (Rams), and Kyle Allen (Texans) will make their first starts of the year. Their promotions could have an impact on the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for respective receivers like D.J. Moore, Garrett Wilson, Van Jefferson, and Brandin Cooks. Which players' arrows are pointing up and should find a way into your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard rushed 15 times for 80 yards and caught all six of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Cardinals running back James Conner. After a rough start to the year from the two-time Pro Bowler, Conner has come on strong. He's found the end zone three times over his last two games after doing so just once over the first nine weeks. While his yardage totals won't jump off the page, he's gone over 50 scrimmage yards in all eight games this season.

The breakout game that Conner's Fantasy owners have been hoping for all season may finally come on Sunday against the Chargers. L.A. has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and ranks dead last by allowing 5.5 yards per carry. The team has given up at least 200 rushing yards in three of its last six games and over 150 yards in two others. Conner is a top-15 running back option in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings, as the model projects him to outproduce players like Alvin Kamara and Miles Sanders. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has had six 1,000-yard seasons in the last seven years, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 50 at his position. Cooks has been targeted at least six times in every game this season and a total of 66 times in nine games, which is the volume that typically leads to a player being a week-in, week-out starter in Fantasy football lineups.

However, Cooks has only managed 39 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown, and his value appears to be tapering off after nearly a decade of being a Fantasy-relevant player. He hasn't had a single 100-yard game this season and is averaging just over 10 points per game in PPR formats. Even in a plus matchup against Miami's 22nd-ranked pass defense, the target quality simply isn't there and he's a player who should be riding your bench unless you're hamstrung at wide receiver. See who else to fade here.

