Week 2 of the 2022 NFL schedule is here, and there are plenty of Fantasy football injuries to evaluate. The Cowboys will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), so how far should you move Dallas stars like Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz down your Fantasy football rankings? Steelers running back Najee Harris (foot) left Week 1 early, so can you trust him in your Fantasy football lineups on Sunday?

When it comes to ranking players, human experts in Fantasy football can differ significantly in their rankings over the course of a season.

Last week, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown finished as a top-10 player at his position. Brown brought in 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions.

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The USC product was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the Lions featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this preseason, St. Brown famously memorized the name of every wide receiver drafted ahead of him. He ultimately used that as fuel during a rookie season, when he caught 90 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns.

Nearly 60 percent of that production came in the final six games of the season and St. Brown picked up where he left off. He caught eight passes for his seventh consecutive game and finished with 64 yards and a touchdown in a Lions loss. He's clearly established as the No. 1 receiver in Detroit and that's why the model ranks him as its WR16 for Week 2.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who led the league with 5,316 passing yards last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Week 1 victory over the Cowboys, but he finished with just 212 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Brady and the Bucs will face a familiar foe on Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. In his last meeting against New Orleans, Brady completed just 26 of 48 pass attempts for 214 yards and zero touchdowns. He's now thrown for 215 yards or fewer in three of his last four meetings against the Saints. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2.

How to set Week 2 Fantasy football rankings

A surprising quarterback could finish in the top 10 of Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.