Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Courtland Sutton, sit Aaron Rodgers

The NFL injury report always plays a major role in Fantasy football rankings. In Week 16, championships are on the line in many leagues, magnifying every decision. With Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) reportedly set to miss his matchup with the Packers and backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) looking iffy, does that make Mike Boone one of the top Week 16 Fantasy football picks? And can Titans running back Derrick Henry, who could be less than 100 percent with a hamstring injury, be trusted against a stout New Orleans run defense? Consult the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before finalizing your Fantasy football strategy.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-12 player at his position despite being started in less than 55 percent of leagues. The result: Brown hauled in eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

The second-year pro from SMU is having a breakout season and enters Week 16 with a 63-1019-6 receiving line. And with Drew Lock at quarterback, Sutton returned a strong 4-79 line last week against the Chiefs.

SportsLine's model has considered that Sutton gets another juicy matchup against the Lions, the defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. That's why their Fantasy football wide receiver rankings list him as the WR9 this week despite the fact that he's only being started in 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He's a legitimate WR1, so confidently put him into your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Aaron Rodgers, who has the seventh-most Fantasy points among quarterbacks this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 this week. That's because he has a tough matchup against the Vikings, who have given up the 10th fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterback this season.

Rodgers has also been trending in the wrong direction the past two weeks, throwing for just 203 yards in Week 15 and 195 in Week 14. He had just one touchdown pass in both games. SportsLine's model ranks Rodgers at No. 22 in its Fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16, behind players like Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Tannehill and even Andy Dalton. With championships on the line, Rodgers is a player to consider putting on the bench.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

