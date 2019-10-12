Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that crushed experts says start Delanie Walker, sit Carson Wentz

There's plenty of NFL injury news headed into Week 6. Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. If he plays, he's in a dream spot against a barely-there Falcons defense, but how high up should he be in your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings? Saints running back Alvin Kamara is also questionable with a bum ankle, but could you really sit him on Sunday against the Jaguars? Then there's Todd Gurley (quad), who's doubtful, but reportedly Rams head coach Sean McVay will lean on his Pro Bowl running back to decide his availability. Can you trust Gurley with your Week 6 Fantasy football picks? What about his backup, Malcolm Brown? Before you lock in your Fantasy football strategy, you need to consult the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Robinson recorded seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Titans tight end Delanie Walker.

The 14-year veteran has fully recovered from a gruesome ankle injury that derailed his 2018 campaign after just one game. Walker has caught 18 of his 25 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns, becoming one of quarterback Marcus Mariota's more consistent threats. Walker has a long way to go to match his 133-catch, 1,088-yard effort from 2015, but he is still a viable option in Tennessee's offense.

More importantly, Walker has excelled away from Nashville this season, catching 13 passes for 123 yards and both TDs in three games away from Nissan Stadium. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 project Walker to be a top-10 tight end, even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much last week as the Eagles dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff. He finished with 189 passing yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz just before halftime. Despite his subdued performance, Wentz has been sensational for the Eagles this season, having accounted for 11 total touchdowns through their first five games.

However, Wentz and the Eagles will have to travel to Minnesota this week to face a Vikings defense that has held their opponents to 14 points or less in each of their last three games. In fact, the Vikings' defense ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (204.2) and total defense (292.4). He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

