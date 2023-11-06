The most notable injury from following Week 9's slate of games was likely Daniel Jones, whose season just might be over. According to multiple reports, the Giants fear a torn ACL for their starting quarterback, who had just returned from a neck injury he sustained in Week 5.

There's obviously no good time for an injury to your starting quarterback, but it comes as an especially bad time for the Giants, who just placed Tyrod Taylor on IR Saturday with a rib injury, putting him on the sidelines until at least Week 14. That means third-string rookie Tommy DeVito will likely start for the Giants moving forward. While DeVito looked more prepared this week than he did in Week 8, he still had two interceptions on just 20 pass attempts and is likely to play pretty poorly. The Giants could also ultimately start Matt Barkley, the journeyman quarterback they added to their practice squad before this week.

And, with Darren Waller on IR, there might not be anyone on this offense beyond Saquon Barkley worth using in Fantasy. It's gonna be really tough for this offense to move the ball consistently (not that it hasn't already), and I think the most likely outcome is Barkley is a volume-based RB2. There isn't another player in the top 20 at either QB or TE. You'll also be hard-pressed to find a top-40 option at WR. It's been a bad situation, and it might just get worse.

More injury situations we're monitoring coming out of Sunday's Week 9 action can be found below, but also be sure to subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today newsletter to get this and the rest of my weekly wrap-up content in your inbox every Monday morning.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles (knee)

The bye week is coming at a very good time for Hurts, who has been playing through a knee injury he aggravated Sunday against the Cowboys. He took a hit to his left knee and stayed down for a moment before limping gingerly to the sidelines. He would come back into the game before going to the locker room early before halftime but ultimately ended up missing no snaps as he played through the issue. He's been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee for a few weeks, but he'll get the bye in Week 10 to recover and hopefully won't miss any time. Obviously, you will need a replacement for him in Week 10, though.

Jaren Hall, QB, Vikings (concussion)

Hall took a big hit early on and was quickly ruled out, leading to Joshua Dobbs coming in just five days after the Vikings acquired him and leading them to a gutsy win over the Falcons. Dobbs completed 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and a couple of touchdowns, while rushing for 66 yards and scoring another time on the ground. Dobbs isn't a great passer – especially down the field – but he is, for lack of a better term, a good football player, and he'll help keep this offense on schedule. They won't move the ball as well as they did under Kirk Cousins, obviously, but Dobbs might just be competent enough to keep T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison, and Alexander Mattison Fantasy relevant.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles (forearm)

According to Adam Schefter, Goedert suffered a fractured forearm Sunday and will undergo an MRI Monday to determine any further damage. That's a big blow for the Eagles offense and for Fantasy players, who now likely need a tight end for at least a few weeks -- and Goedert is a candidate for IR, at least. If there's a silver lining here, it's that there are actually some decent tight ends available on waivers in many leagues right now -- head here for a couple of candidates.

Watson exited Sunday's game after yet another subpar showing, as he caught just one pass for 37 yards on two targets. He played 52 of 68 snaps, and I'm not sure if he ended up coming back in after going to the locker room or not. However, the takeaway here is that, despite playing nearly the entire game, Watson continued to struggle. If the injuries force him to miss time, you might have a hard time justifying keeping him on your bench with just one game of more than 40 yards so far.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts (knee)

Downs suffered a knee injury during practice this week and was a game-time decision Sunday before ultimately trying to play through it. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it through the whole game, and now his status moving forward is unclear. Isaiah McKenzie played a bigger role in Downs' absence, but Michael Pittman was the only wide receiver with more than two catches for the Colts Sunday, and he's the only one I would even consider starting for Week 10 against the Patriots. Downs is worth stashing if he's only looking at a short absence.

Cam Akers, RB, Vikings (Achilles)

This might be the most brutal injury of the day, as Akers suffered an Achilles injury Sunday. Coach Kevin O'Connell didn't confirm the extent of the injury, but it's hard not to fear the worst given his history. Akers ruptured his right Achilles back in 2021. Sunday's injury was to his left leg, and we'll just hope it isn't the worst-case scenario. For now, it looks like Alexander Mattison's role as the No. 1 back in Minnesota is secure, and he's probably back in the weekly RB2 discussion.